ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PRIVATE LTD is an award winning design firm led by Mr. Amit Porwal, Since 2003. with offices in Mumbai & Kolkata. we have been delivering DESIGN CONSULTANCY & TURNKEY INTERIOR services across Hospitality, Wellness, Luxurious Residential & Commercial and thereby delighting clients across India with hundreds of successfully executed projects. At IPIPL we believe God is truly in the details. Our design philosophy is built on the highest standards helping us provide trendsetting, time bound design solutions both in India as well as overseas. We're matured enough to leverage experience and young enough to value experiments. Associates like Nilesh Parkhe, who have a decade along with hands on teamplus of expertise in execution.