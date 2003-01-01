Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Celebration Sports Club, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Commercial spaces
    The Celebration Sports Club, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Commercial spaces
    The Celebration Sports Club, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Commercial spaces
    +13
    The Celebration Sports Club
    Cover Page, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD
    Cover Page, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD
    Cover Page
    The Biker's Caf'e, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Rustic style museums
    The Biker's Caf'e, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Rustic style museums
    The Biker's Caf'e, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Rustic style museums
    +12
    The Biker's Caf'e
    Maple Accessories Pvt Ltd, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Minimalist museums
    Maple Accessories Pvt Ltd, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Minimalist museums
    Maple Accessories Pvt Ltd, ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PVT.LTD Minimalist museums
    +14
    Maple Accessories Pvt Ltd

    ICON PROJECTS INSPACE PRIVATE LTD is  an  award  winning  design  firm  led  by Mr. Amit Porwal, Since 2003. with offices in Mumbai & Kolkata.  we have been delivering DESIGN CONSULTANCY & TURNKEY INTERIOR services across Hospitality, Wellness, Luxurious Residential & Commercial and thereby delighting clients across India with hundreds of successfully executed projects. At IPIPL we believe God is truly in the details. Our design  philosophy is built on the highest standards helping us provide trendsetting, time bound design solutions both in India as well as overseas. We're matured enough to leverage experience and young enough to value experiments. Associates like Nilesh Parkhe, who have a decade along with hands on teamplus of expertise in execution.

    Services
    Design Consultancy & Turnkey Interiors
    Service areas
    • Hospitality
    • Wellness
    • Workspace
    • Residential
    • Mumbai
    Company awards
    ERA FAME AWARD 2013
    Address
    Aroto House 14, 3rd floor, p.k.road, Mulund west.
    400080 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2225685619 www.ipipl.in
      Add SEO element