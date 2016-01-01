Outtabox was born out of an idea ,an idea
which promotes unconventional thinking ,an out-of-the-box design approach to each project requirement.At outtabox ,we strongly believe that there are two ways of interpreting a design concept ; one stems from the conventional way of doing things and the other,is the OUTTABOX way .
Outtabox is a mumbai based Design firm specializing in contemporary interior design. We are a close-knit team of young and enthusiastic Designers & 3D Visualizers who are able to translate our client ideas & dreams into tangible reality
- Services
- Design consultants and Turnkey projects.
- Service areas
- Interior Design and mumbai
- Company awards
- Featured in Homes Magazine (pan india publication) ''20 most promising interior design firms".
- Jury member for 2016 ACETECH (asia's largest building material interior & architecture exibition)Grandstand awards.
- Address
-
mulund west
400082 Mumbai
India
+91-9773334055 www.outtabox.com