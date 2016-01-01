Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Outtabox
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • residential project , Outtabox Outtabox Modern kitchen
    residential project , Outtabox Outtabox Modern living room
    residential project , Outtabox Outtabox Modern living room
    +7
    residential project
    residential project, Outtabox Outtabox Modern bathroom Black
    residential project, Outtabox Outtabox Living roomLighting
    residential project, Outtabox Outtabox BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +8
    residential project

    Outtabox was born out of an idea ,an idea

    which promotes unconventional thinking ,an out-of-the-box  design approach to each project requirement.At outtabox ,we strongly believe that there are two ways of interpreting a design concept ; one stems from the conventional way of doing things and the other,is the OUTTABOX way .

    Outtabox is a mumbai based Design firm specializing in contemporary interior design. We are a close-knit team of young and enthusiastic Designers & 3D Visualizers who are able to translate our client ideas & dreams into tangible reality

    Services
    Design consultants and Turnkey projects.
    Service areas
    Interior Design and mumbai
    Company awards
    • Featured in Homes Magazine (pan india publication) ''20 most promising interior design firms".
    • Jury member for 2016 ACETECH (asia's largest building material interior & architecture exibition)Grandstand awards.
    Address
    mulund west
    400082 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9773334055 www.outtabox.com
      Add SEO element