tanishqa architects and planners
Architects in Pune
    Services
    architecture design and concept | interiors design and excecution | architectural liasoning | office and project management
    Service areas
    pune
    Address
    26/372 lokmanyanagar, mayureshshree society, near dandekar bridge, pune
    411030 Pune
    India
    +91-9975579871 taap.net.in
    designing since 2000

    Ashish chauhan
    Stay away from fraudsters like a plague. Here are couple of points to summarize what they do in disguise of architects 1. Booked and trusted Sandeep for my home at Baner pashan link road, got suspicious when i asked details about what material would be used and he avoided all such questions and kept saying it would be good , mind you i had to trust him since he already had taken 2 lac as advance. 2. In the middle of project he suddenly stopped the work saying i don't have funds when he already had 90% of project cost in his hand and work not even done half. 3. I called him to project site to check where did funds go and why is work delayed. 4. Now this is the point when it turned nasty he started avoiding calls and never came to the site there after. He is completely fraud in this respect that he can't face his clients after doing all this wrong. 5. Work quality is average at it's best and mostly very lousy job on all fronts . He speaks a lot but work doesn't speak . I had to redo most of the things which were left in middle due to poor quality . 6. When i started to call for returning my surplus money ~ 1 Lac he stopped picking calls and never returned money . Zero to no ethics and i don;t think he even knows what does a professional conduct mean . At best he is good for some small jobs up to ~ 2- 3 lacs surely not the guy to trust with your full interiors.
    8 months ago
    Aditi Bodhe
    10 months ago
    viraj kapadia
    almost 4 years ago
