Sfurna Designs
Architects in Bharuch
Reviews (6)
    Sfurna Designs, an architecture, interior, landscape, urban, product design firm was established in 1995 by Architect Kalapi & Maitri Buch.

    Mission

    To reach the world community & render the richness that underlies in wisdom of India.

    Ideology of Sfurna Designs

    The word ‘Sfurna’ means ‘that which comes from within’. Respecting ‘the intuition’, we strive to design & build original, inspirational & timeless environs believing that it is our responsibility to glorify our profession by professing & implementing values, idealism & ideologies. As designers, it’s our prerogative to have ‘Art’ as an utmost integral part of Design with innovation in approach to the design, material & space realized through use of natural resources of natural light, wind & views valuing local material, culture, art & craft & amalgamating it with present. Deciphering the philosophy of the client through ‘mind sketch’ & giving an indigenous design concept & eventually design for Human safety, Human Need & Human comfort with 3R’s of Reduce, Reuse & Recycle.

    Services
    architecture I interior design I landscape design I furniture design I jewellery design I design education I muzitecture
    Service areas
    Bharuch
    Company awards
    • 1. Hammer Anvil Stirrup Studio, Rajkot
    • International Level
    • a. Winner of popular choice award in retail category in ‘Architizer Awards, NewYork’
    • National Level
    • b. Winner of ‘Abraxas Kohler Designer of Tomorrow 2015’ national award
    • c. Winner of ‘NDTV Grohe National Award 2015’ in the category Retail Interior
    • d. Winner of ‘Trends Hafele Jury Awards 2015’ in the category best use of material
    • e. Winner of National Commendation Award of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’
    • f. Winner of Regional Award of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’
    • 2. Paper Tube Office, Bharuch
    • a. Winner of National Commendation of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2015’ in the category ‘Affordable Design for Masses’
    • 3. Shakti Marble & Bath Exclusive, Bharuch
    • a. Winner of Regional Commendation of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’ in the category ‘Retail Design’.
    Address
    11-13, Samrajya Complex, Zadeshwar Rd.,
    392012 Bharuch
    India
    +91-9824010102 www.sfurnadesigns.com

    Reviews

    Devendrasinh Gohil
    Highly creative person with purity of soul and unique thoughts.
    over 4 years ago
    atit patel
    This place is heavenly for knowledge.
    about 3 years ago
    Ruchi Kapoor
    Amazing design school. A lot to learn!
    about 3 years ago
