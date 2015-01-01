Sfurna Designs, an architecture, interior, landscape, urban, product design firm was established in 1995 by Architect Kalapi & Maitri Buch.
Mission
To reach the world community & render the richness that underlies in wisdom of India.
Ideology of Sfurna Designs
The word ‘Sfurna’ means ‘that which comes from within’. Respecting ‘the intuition’, we strive to design & build original, inspirational & timeless environs believing that it is our responsibility to glorify our profession by professing & implementing values, idealism & ideologies. As designers, it’s our prerogative to have ‘Art’ as an utmost integral part of Design with innovation in approach to the design, material & space realized through use of natural resources of natural light, wind & views valuing local material, culture, art & craft & amalgamating it with present. Deciphering the philosophy of the client through ‘mind sketch’ & giving an indigenous design concept & eventually design for Human safety, Human Need & Human comfort with 3R’s of Reduce, Reuse & Recycle.
- Services
- architecture I interior design I landscape design I furniture design I jewellery design I design education I muzitecture
- Service areas
- Bharuch
- Company awards
- 1. Hammer Anvil Stirrup Studio, Rajkot
- International Level
- a. Winner of popular choice award in retail category in ‘Architizer Awards, NewYork’
- National Level
- b. Winner of ‘Abraxas Kohler Designer of Tomorrow 2015’ national award
- c. Winner of ‘NDTV Grohe National Award 2015’ in the category Retail Interior
- d. Winner of ‘Trends Hafele Jury Awards 2015’ in the category best use of material
- e. Winner of National Commendation Award of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’
- f. Winner of Regional Award of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’
- 2. Paper Tube Office, Bharuch
- a. Winner of National Commendation of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2015’ in the category ‘Affordable Design for Masses’
- 3. Shakti Marble & Bath Exclusive, Bharuch
- a. Winner of Regional Commendation of ‘IIID Anchor Design Excellence Award 2016’ in the category ‘Retail Design’.
- Address
-
11-13, Samrajya Complex, Zadeshwar Rd.,
392012 Bharuch
India
+91-9824010102 www.sfurnadesigns.com