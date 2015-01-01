Sfurna Designs, an architecture, interior, landscape, urban, product design firm was established in 1995 by Architect Kalapi & Maitri Buch.

Mission

To reach the world community & render the richness that underlies in wisdom of India.

Ideology of Sfurna Designs

The word ‘Sfurna’ means ‘that which comes from within’. Respecting ‘the intuition’, we strive to design & build original, inspirational & timeless environs believing that it is our responsibility to glorify our profession by professing & implementing values, idealism & ideologies. As designers, it’s our prerogative to have ‘Art’ as an utmost integral part of Design with innovation in approach to the design, material & space realized through use of natural resources of natural light, wind & views valuing local material, culture, art & craft & amalgamating it with present. Deciphering the philosophy of the client through ‘mind sketch’ & giving an indigenous design concept & eventually design for Human safety, Human Need & Human comfort with 3R’s of Reduce, Reuse & Recycle.