USINE STUDIO
Interior Architects in Vadodara
    • patel house (outhouse), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    patel house (outhouse), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern pool
    patel house (outhouse), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern style bedroom
    +9
    patel house (outhouse)
    shree bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern houses
    shree bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern houses
    shree bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +14
    shree bungalow
    akshay shah (samruddhi bungalow), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Classic style houses
    akshay shah (samruddhi bungalow), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Classic style living room
    akshay shah (samruddhi bungalow), USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Classic style houses
    +18
    akshay shah (samruddhi bungalow)
    safal penthouse, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    safal penthouse, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    safal penthouse, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern living room
    +11
    safal penthouse
    kabir bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO
    kabir bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern living room
    kabir bungalow, USINE STUDIO USINE STUDIO Modern bathroom
    +12
    kabir bungalow

    Usine Studio is a baroda based design consultancy firm that offers services aimed at the end to end design of spaces. We have a very contemporary outlook towards design and believe in working with clean lines and simple forms.

    Services
    architecture & interior design
    Service areas
    vadodara
    Company awards
    • Kohler & abraxas Designer of tomorrow 2015
    • Degree beauty spa
    • IIID Anchor awards 2015
    • Regional winner for retail category
    • IIID Anchor awards 2015
    • Regional runner up for leisure & entertainment
    • IIID Anchor awards 2015
    • Regional commendation for residential multi dwelling
    • IIID Anchor awards 2015
    • National runner up for leisure & entertainment
    • IIID Anchor awards 2013
    • Regional Runner-up Wellness Category
    • IIID Anchor awards 2012
    • Regional Runner-up Residential Multi Dwelling Category
    • IIID Anchor awards 2011
    • Regional Winner Small Office Category
    • Show all 20 awards
    Address
    301/302, gold leaf complex, 82/83—radhakrishna park, akota
    390020 Vadodara
    India
    +91-2652311666 www.usinestudio.in
