Usine Studio is a baroda based design consultancy firm that offers services aimed at the end to end design of spaces. We have a very contemporary outlook towards design and believe in working with clean lines and simple forms.
- Services
- architecture & interior design
- Service areas
- vadodara
- Company awards
- Kohler & abraxas Designer of tomorrow 2015
- Degree beauty spa
- IIID Anchor awards 2015
- Regional winner for retail category
- IIID Anchor awards 2015
- Regional runner up for leisure & entertainment
- IIID Anchor awards 2015
- Regional commendation for residential multi dwelling
- IIID Anchor awards 2015
- National runner up for leisure & entertainment
- IIID Anchor awards 2013
- Regional Runner-up Wellness Category
- IIID Anchor awards 2012
- Regional Runner-up Residential Multi Dwelling Category
- IIID Anchor awards 2011
- Regional Winner Small Office Category
- Address
-
301/302, gold leaf complex, 82/83—radhakrishna park, akota
390020 Vadodara
India
+91-2652311666 www.usinestudio.in