SteamPro Carpet Cleaning
    • SteamPro Carpet Cleaning has been providing professional cleaning services in Nassau, Suffolk, and Long Island County since 2004. Its commitment to excellence has earned the company a brand name in the Carpet Cleaning industry. At SteamPro, every technician is a hired employee that has been trained to use only certified products and best practices to ensure you have an experience worth investing.

    Services
    Home Cleaning
    Service areas
    • Long Island
    • Nassau
    • Suffolk; New York
    • Plainview
    Address
    44 Werman Ct Plainview
    11803 Plainview
    United States
    +1-5167857838 www.steamprony.com

    Reviews

    Angela M
    Tom and Paul always get back to me right away and are extremely professional. Used Steam Pro a few times I get excellent results every time!
    7 months ago
    Wendy Winawer
    Very professional, came on time and did a great job. I’ve used them before and will use them again.
    9 months ago
    Rosemarie Cazzorla
    This carpet cleaning services does a very good job refreshing and getting stains out of carpets.
    about 1 year ago
