Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
classicspaceinterior
Interior Designers & Decorators in chennai
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modular kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    Modular kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Grey
    Modular kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    Modular kitchen
    Island kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Red
    Island kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    Island kitchen, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    +7
    Island kitchen
    Project, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    Project, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    Project, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    +28
    Project
    Our projects, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior KitchenKitchen utensils Brown
    Our projects, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior Modern walls & floors
    Our projects, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior Modern style bedroom
    +24
    Our projects
    omr, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    omr, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    omr, classicspaceinterior classicspaceinterior
    +6
    omr

    WELCOME TO

    CLASSICSPACE INTERIORS

    Welcome to classicspaceinterior Understanding every client, every space and environments is the most important step in any designing process. It is the only way to enhance creativity of every single design. We hope that We will provide you the best service by understanding your needs and opinions about designing your magnificient space.From simple makeovers to large-scale remodeling, the design team at Classicspaceinterior will give their best to create designs for your residential space that suit your style and taste. We provide a range of services like creative space planning, collaborating with designers. The designing of the kitchen layout probably is a very crucial step for the modeling of your kitchen. Right from arranging the countertops, modular wardrobes, cooking appliances, and various storage spaces and false ceiling, one should always keep in mind the best ways to use the space available for one’s kitchen. It is always better to avoid a kitchen that is all-white simply because it needs everyday cleaning and is on the higher side of maintenance. Always mix and match the light and dark shades to maintain the overall harmony of colors.. Our strength is its ability to provide high-quality design and materials services include Residential Kitchen, crockery unit, wardrobe loft, False Ceiling, Pooja Unit Cabinet, TV Showcase, wallpapers, painting.

    Services
    • modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobe
    • falseceling
    • Painting
    • crokery Unit
    • ShoeRack
    • Kitchen Appliances
    • Vinyl flooring
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    All over in Chennai
    Address
    No 11 b block visalakshi garden Mylapore chennai
    600004 chennai
    India
    +91-9566049451 Classicspaceinterior.com
      Add SEO element