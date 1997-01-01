Kebony is an Oslo-based Norwegian company that produces superior quality sustainable wood types and aims to be a leading wood brand. Founded in 1997, its aim originally was to modify wood in an environment-friendly way based on a research at the University of New Brunswick, Canada. With the company’s headquarters in Oslo and its production factory is in Skein, Kebony caters to its various subsidiaries in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. The company also has sales representatives in Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States and a wide distribution network around the globe.