Kebony
Other Businesses in Oslo
    VILLA WITH KEBONY WINDOWS & DOORS
    VILLA WITH KEBONY WINDOWS & DOORS
    DURABLE DECK WITH INNOVATIVE FIXING SYSTEM
    DURABLE DECK WITH INNOVATIVE FIXING SYSTEM
    1930S HOME WITH BESPOKE STORAGE SOLUTIONS
    1930S HOME WITH BESPOKE STORAGE SOLUTIONS
    VILLA WITH WEATHERED DECK, BALCONY & PLANT BASKETS, Potsdam, Germany
    VILLA WITH WEATHERED DECK, BALCONY & PLANT BASKETS, Potsdam, Germany
    SAMPPALINNA POOL
    SAMPPALINNA POOL
    PUBLIKO RESTAURANT, Oslo, Norway
    PUBLIKO RESTAURANT, Oslo, Norway

    Kebony is an Oslo-based Norwegian company that produces superior quality sustainable wood types and aims to be a leading wood brand. Founded in 1997, its aim originally was to modify wood in an environment-friendly way based on a research at the University of New Brunswick, Canada. With the company’s headquarters in Oslo and its production factory is in Skein, Kebony caters to its various subsidiaries in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. The company also has sales representatives in Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States and a wide distribution network around the globe.

    Services
    Hardwood Products
    Service areas
    Global and Oslo
    Address
    Hoffsveien 48
    0377 Oslo
    Norway
    kebony.com/en
