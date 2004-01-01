Legal disclosure

Architects

Oscar & Ponni, Chennai – INDIA - Brief Profile

Architect Oscar G. Concessao and Architect Ms Ponni M. Concessao husband and wife team completed the B.Arch Degree from the Regional Engineering College, now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli in 1986, and 1987. After their graduation in India Oscar went to the USA on a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, Norman and did his Master’s degree in Architecture in Urban Design in 1987. Ponni also followed to the USA, with a Tata scholarship and completed her Master’s in Architecture from Cornell University in 1989. Both Architect Oscar and Architect Ponni have done their advanced professional studies specialization at Harvard University. Both Oscar and Ponni have been conferred with Honorary Doctorates from the University of Malaysia and Universita of Milano for Modern Architecture and Architectural Science. They both worked in New York City with leading architects specializing in Skyscrapers, Institutional buildings, Hotels, Hospitals and Stadiums.

They returned to India and settled in Chennai, Ponni’s hometown and started their Architectural and Interior design practice on 1996. Over the years they built their practice designing versatile projects such as Universities, Engineering and Medical Colleges stadiums at Doha, Qatar, several Information technology Parks, Bio tech Parks, Nano Technology parks, townships, hospitals, apartments, Hotels, Resorts, Malls, Corporate offices, luxury Bungalows, Factories, SEZ, several Government and State buildings

Oscar & Ponni Architects have won more than 84 International, National and State Awards for Architecture & Interiors. To highlight a few, in 2004, Oscar & Ponni Architects won an award for ‘Excellence in Built Environment, awarded by the His Excellency, the former President of India Dr. A.P. J Abdul Kalam for the Satyam Technology Information Technology Park at Bhubaneswar, Orissa. In 2005, he won the ‘Architect of the year Award’, 2004 from then Chief Minister of Pondicherry, Mr. Rangasamy. In the year 2008 they had won the prestigious Indian Institute of Architects, IIA National Award 2008 for the Sastra BioTech Park for Sastra University at Tanjore. They have won the Indian Buildings Congress Award seven times for their information technology parks, campuses and townships. In 2009, their project won the Archi Design ‘Best Institutional Building’ Award. In the same year Oscar & Ponni Architects Sastra University project Sastra Arts and Science, Tanjore, won the Best Institutional/ Corporate building award. In 2012, they won 6 national awards for their Institutional, Cultural, Township projects and Hotel interior projects, awarded by ‘Artists in Concrete awards’ at Pune. In the year 2012 Oscar & Ponni architects have won 13 awards which are unprecedented in India. In the year 2013, Oscar & Ponni Architects have won 3 Indian Buildings Congress Awards for Excellence in Architecture and two awards for Artists in Concrete Awards Asia -2012. In the year 2014 Oscar & Ponni Architects have two International AICA Awards at Pune and two National Awards from the Indian Buildings Congress at New Delhi and both have won the Distinguished Alumni Golden Jubilee Award from NIT, Trichy from the former President of India, His Excellency Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In 2015 Oscar & Ponni architects have already won 11 International Awards. In the year 2016 Oscar & Ponni has won two Icons of Spaces Awards, BERG Awards at Singapore in July 2016, and 2 Estrade Architecture & Interior Awards in Singapore, October 2016 and Architect Ponni was awarded the WADE Women Architects Achiever Award at New Delhi in May 2016.

Some of Oscar and Ponni Architects ongoing projects are large affordable housing townships, Villas, Hotels, Resorts, Shopping Malls, Hospitals, Educational Campuses and skyscrapers.