PIXILO DESIGN was established in the year 2016. Immediately after origination, the clients began to take cognizance of this firm. We successfully delivered seven different within a span of a year.
We never consider the size of the project, whether you are looking for a modest single room enhancement or complete house. We can interpret a way of living that enhances your life, transcending styles to create timelessly elegant spaces. We provide a complete tailored service.
- Services
- Designing & Execution
- interior designing
- Material Selection
- Service areas
- Chandigarh
- Address
-
Cabin 46, SCO-41-42, Sector-11
134109 Panchkula
India
+91-8826986977 www.pixilodesign.com