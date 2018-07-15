Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pixilo Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Panchkula
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Classical Penthouse in Heart of City, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design
    Classical Penthouse in Heart of City, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design
    Classical Penthouse in Heart of City, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design
    +22
    Classical Penthouse in Heart of City
    House of Tools, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Industrial style bars & clubs
    House of Tools, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Industrial style bars & clubs
    House of Tools, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Industrial style bars & clubs
    +5
    House of Tools
    Chugh's Residence, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern houses
    Chugh's Residence, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern living room
    Chugh's Residence, Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern dining room
    +12
    Chugh's Residence
    Bishnoi's Residence , Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern dining room
    Bishnoi's Residence , Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern dining room
    Bishnoi's Residence , Pixilo Design Pixilo Design Modern living room
    +28
    Bishnoi's Residence

    PIXILO DESIGN was established in the year 2016. Immediately after origination, the clients began to take cognizance of this firm. We successfully delivered seven different within a span of a year.

    We never consider the size of the project, whether you are looking for a modest single room enhancement or complete house. We can interpret a way of living that enhances your life, transcending styles to create timelessly elegant spaces. We provide a complete tailored service.

    Services
    • Designing & Execution
    • interior designing
    • Material Selection
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    Cabin 46, SCO-41-42, Sector-11
    134109 Panchkula
    India
    +91-8826986977 www.pixilodesign.com
      Add SEO element