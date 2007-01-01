MRJ Associates architects began its creative story in 2007 to develop regionally responsive architectures. The studio provides professional services in Architectural Design, Interior Design, Urban Design, Landscape design and Construction project Management. we are also into manufacturing of artisans, murals and designer creative furniture.

We actively believe that each project is a unique and vigorous representation of the client’s aspirations. In fulfillment, we initiate the project with a study of the site, context, climate, culture and traditions of occupier, expectations and life cycle which assure excellence and perfection in project outcome. The optimum use of resources and components, conservation of nature, technological advancements and innovations are key factors in project considerations.

We are committed to the notion of environmentally sustainable and responsive architecture aim to refine and extend the discipline of architecture by improving the energy performance of buildings with responsive technologies while also producing buildings that reflect the cultural conditions, personalities and the uniqueness of the mix of place & people.