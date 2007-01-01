Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS
Architects in Ahmedabad
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Multiplex design, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Minimalist museums
    Multiplex design, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Minimalist museums
    Multiplex design
    Home Interior, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Home Interior, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Home Interior, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +2
    Home Interior
    Sports Complex, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Commercial spaces
    Sports Complex, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Commercial spaces
    Sports Complex
    Seascape Retreat, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic airports
    Seascape Retreat, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic airports
    Seascape Retreat, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic airports
    +7
    Seascape Retreat
    Landscape Of Township, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic style garden
    Landscape Of Township, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic style garden
    Landscape Of Township, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Classic style garden
    Landscape Of Township
    A weekend retreat appartment, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    A weekend retreat appartment, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Modern media room
    A weekend retreat appartment, MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +2
    A weekend retreat appartment

    MRJ Associates architects began its creative story in 2007 to develop regionally responsive architectures. The studio provides professional services in Architectural Design, Interior Design, Urban Design, Landscape design and Construction project Management. we are also into manufacturing of artisans, murals and designer creative furniture.

    We actively believe that each project is a unique and vigorous representation of the client’s aspirations. In fulfillment, we initiate the project with a study of the site, context, climate, culture and traditions of occupier, expectations and life cycle which assure excellence and perfection in project outcome. The optimum use of resources and components, conservation of nature, technological advancements and innovations are key factors in project considerations.

    We are committed to the notion of environmentally sustainable and responsive architecture aim to refine and extend the discipline of architecture by improving the energy performance of buildings with responsive technologies while also producing buildings that reflect the cultural conditions, personalities and the uniqueness of the mix of place & people.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • Urban design
    • Landscape Architecture
    Service areas
    Architecture and Ahmedabad
    Address
    419/A, SV SQUARE, NEW RANIP
    382480 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7927524372 www.mrjenterprise.com

    Reviews

    MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS
    Interior of house
    almost 5 years ago
    Edit
    MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS MRJ ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS
    Manor architecture design
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: April 2012
    Edit
    Chirag Amodra
    Excellent Project Management skills MRJ team has.
    3 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element