Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ensileta Interiors and Modular Solutions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Office Interior Design, Ensileta Interiors and Modular Solutions Ensileta Interiors and Modular Solutions Office spaces & stores
    Office Interior Design

    Interior designs will not only give the elegant look for building, but it also gives a peaceful mindset. The ensileta is Top interior decorators in Chennai will provides splendid interior design, which gives peaceful mindset. Ensileta is in Top 10 interior design companies in Chennai because of their unique pleasing interior designs

    Service areas
    All over Chennai
    Address
    #14/A, IInd Floor, PAL Towers, Vivekananda Main Road, (Opp Reliance Fresh).
    600099 Chennai
    India
    +91-9380289546 http://www.ensileta.com

    Reviews

    Dr.Vishnu Ramachandran
    I had the interior works of my new clinic done by Ensileta. The entire experience was completely satisfactory. Interior works will definitely have small glitches throught which I knew from previous experiences. But the amount of effort Mr. Fredrick and his team takes to address our concerns and take measures immediately is extremely appreciative. Also their entire team show true interest towards the work, going out of the way to make the outcome better, with honest inputs. I would definitely recommend them and I would hire them again if I have a future need. Special thanks to Mr. Loganathan, and Mr, Satheesh from their team. By the end of the work, Mr. Fredrick had become a close friend. Thanks to him and his team
    3 months ago
    subramaniam moorthy
    Prompt and neatly executed, delivered what was asked for and what actually was needed. Not just a contracting firm
    over 1 year ago
    rahul kannan
    Very good infrastructure peace full
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element