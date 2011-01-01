Redbeam studio, founded in May 2011 by Ms. Swati Sharma is an integrated Architecture and Interior design consultancy based out of Mumbai. Redbeam Studio has designed multiple spaces across residential, retail & commercial sectors with clients ranging from private individuals to MNCs.

At Redbeam Studio, we believe that qualitative, visually exciting design ideas combined with experienced leadership, effective communication and proper understanding of a client’s vision are essential for the creation of a good architectural structure.

Each of our created space narrates a story of its own through its unique design, whether it’s a place to learn, work, play or just relax.