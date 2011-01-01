Your browser is out-of-date.

Redbeam Studio
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    • The Living Room Office, Redbeam Studio Redbeam Studio Modern study/office Solid Wood Wood effect
    The Living Room Office

    Redbeam studio, founded in May 2011 by Ms. Swati Sharma is an integrated Architecture and Interior design consultancy based out of Mumbai. Redbeam Studio has designed multiple spaces across residential, retail & commercial sectors with clients ranging from private individuals to MNCs.

    At Redbeam Studio, we believe that qualitative, visually exciting design ideas combined with experienced leadership, effective communication and proper understanding of a client’s vision are essential for the creation of a good architectural structure.

    Each of our created space narrates a story of its own through its unique design, whether it’s a place to learn, work, play or just relax.

    • Redbeam studio offers integrated design and turnkey services for the built environment
    • encompassing architectural
    • interior and landscape.
    MUMBAI
    902 Dheeraj Valley Tower, Sai Baba Complex, Goregaon- East
    400063 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920377280
