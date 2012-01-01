We are in the Business of Modular Kitchens and Wardrobes since 2012. Have more than 200 installations in and around the City of Mysore. We represent KOMANDOR through Luxus for Sliding door Wardrobes and Build Exclusive kitchens using products from renowned brands like Hafele and Somet.
- Services
- Customized Sliding door Wardrobes
- Walk- in—Wardrobes and Modular Kitchens
- Built in Appliances and other innovative Interior Solurions.
- Service areas
- New Villas and Appartments as well as end to end renovation of existing Kitchens and Wardrobes
- Company awards
- Luxus has been ranked #1 in the category of Customized wardrobes and kitchen for the year 2015 as well as 2016 by Times Retail Icon.
- Address
-
5181/A, 1st Floor, High Tension Double Road, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage
570017 Mysore
India
+91-9886280002 www.modularkitchenmysore.com
Legal disclosure
We have been recognized for Optimum Utilization of Space with an interactive design process. Delivering Quality Product, execution and after Service is what sets us apart in the market.