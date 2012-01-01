Your browser is out-of-date.

kshidi interiors
Kitchen Manufacturers in Mysore
Reviews (17)
    We are in the Business of Modular Kitchens and Wardrobes  since 2012. Have more than 200 installations in and around the City of Mysore. We represent KOMANDOR  through Luxus for Sliding door Wardrobes and Build Exclusive kitchens using  products from renowned brands like Hafele and Somet.

    Services
    • Customized Sliding door Wardrobes
    • Walk- in—Wardrobes and Modular Kitchens
    • Built in Appliances and other innovative Interior Solurions.
    Service areas
    New Villas and Appartments as well as end to end renovation of existing Kitchens and Wardrobes
    Company awards
    Luxus has been ranked #1 in the category of Customized wardrobes and kitchen for the year 2015 as well as 2016 by Times Retail Icon.
    Address
    5181/A, 1st Floor, High Tension Double Road, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage
    570017 Mysore
    India
    +91-9886280002 www.modularkitchenmysore.com
    Legal disclosure

    We have been recognized for Optimum Utilization of Space with an interactive design process. Delivering Quality Product, execution and after Service is what sets us apart in the market.

    Reviews

    Udayshankar Vaddadi
    Kshidi has the highest quality delivery & a highly motivated & committed superior technical team in every area they serve. We , living in brigade mountain view mysore requested for / used a variety of services including kitchen installation. If ANYONE , I REPEAT ANYONE CRAVES FOR QUALITY IN MYSORE OR AROUND, i can confidently say GO TO KSHIDI....A NAME THAT STANDS FOR 200 PERCENT COMMITMENT. UDAYSHANKAR VADDADI.
    4 months ago
    asha sudeep
    Good quality, good service ,professional workers over all nice 👍👌🙏
    4 months ago
    SUJATHA NATARAJA
    Kshidi interiors involved in detailed design for our kitchen. Key aspects to freeze design was showcasing of the models in their show room along with 3D demos. They are committed to discuss and clarify all our doubts during this crucial stage. The components when arrived at our premises, we were pleased to see excellent quality in terms of finish, apperance and varieties of components. The knock down process was a bit messy as expected. The assembly of various parts were done latest machine tools thus reducing any damages. Finally we got our kitchen which we had dreamt. All this could happen due to customer focus and orientation of the chief of Kshidi and marketing personnel.
    4 months ago
