La Studio Embellissement
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • New Age Office Space, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    New Age Office Space, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    New Age Office Space, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    +1
    New Age Office Space
    Rococo Style Office, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Rococo Style Office, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Rococo Style Office, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    +2
    Rococo Style Office
    Mélange of Renaissance and Minimalistic, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Mélange of Renaissance and Minimalistic, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Mélange of Renaissance and Minimalistic, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    +2
    Mélange of Renaissance and Minimalistic
    Modern Minimalism, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Modern Minimalism, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    Modern Minimalism, La Studio Embellissement La Studio Embellissement
    +2
    Modern Minimalism

    We bring to life your story – a story of your success, of your legacy and your passions. Our aim is to deliver your dream space through curated interior designs and design consultancy services.

    Arunima has over sixteen years of experience in designing homes and commercial spaces.
    Having practiced her art across Paris, Bangkok, Mumbai and Kolkata she brings her rich global experience to Delhi NCR.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Hassle free execution on time and within budget
    • Vaastu compliant
    Service areas
    Gurgaon, Delhi, and NCR
    Address
    C 222, First Flor, Sushant Lok 1
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9999447755 arunima.co
