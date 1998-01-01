Legal disclosure

Alex Davis is a designer and Artist who was one of the pioneers in converting stainless steel sheets and tubes into sculptural products for interiors. He was one of the first designers to launch special collections in the arena of furniture and accents in 2004, with his first collection called I went Fishing. He was also one of the first people to do contemporary furniture of world class standards using and blending different types of materials. The store that started in 1998 is still applauded for its originality and innovativeness.