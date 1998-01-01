We design and manufacture Furniture, Lights and Accents for home.
- Services
- We undertake Interior projects and do customised sculptures and installation work based on our collections.
- Service areas
- Internal and external spaces.
- Company awards
- Elle Decor Designer of the Year, Stainless innovation award, Good homes awards, best Five—IIID Furniture and Accessory Design Award and many more
- Address
-
Indi Store, 369 CRC building, 2nd floor, Near Sultanpur Metro Station, MG Road
1100030 New Delhi
India
+91-9910020498 www.alexdavisstudio.com
Alex Davis is a designer and Artist who was one of the pioneers in converting stainless steel sheets and tubes into sculptural products for interiors. He was one of the first designers to launch special collections in the arena of furniture and accents in 2004, with his first collection called I went Fishing. He was also one of the first people to do contemporary furniture of world class standards using and blending different types of materials. The store that started in 1998 is still applauded for its originality and innovativeness.