    • We design and manufacture Furniture, Lights and Accents for home. 

    Services
    We undertake Interior projects and do customised sculptures and installation work based on our collections.
    Service areas
    Internal and external spaces.
    Company awards
    Elle Decor Designer of the Year, Stainless innovation award, Good homes awards, best Five—IIID Furniture and Accessory Design Award and many more
    Address
    Indi Store, 369 CRC building, 2nd floor, Near Sultanpur Metro Station, MG Road
    1100030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9910020498 www.alexdavisstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    Alex Davis is a designer and Artist who was one of the pioneers in converting stainless steel sheets and tubes into sculptural products for interiors. He was one of the first designers to launch special collections in the arena of furniture and accents in 2004, with his first collection called I went Fishing. He was also one of the first people to do contemporary furniture of world class standards using and blending different types of materials. The store that started in 1998 is still applauded for its originality and innovativeness.

    Reviews

    Suresh Venkat
    Love the store. Great mix of furniture, sculpture and avante garde home decor
    about 2 years ago
    Karthika Audinet
    Alex Davis of Indi Store designs furniture. But the furniture from Indi Store is much more than that. It is a form of poetry. These are collectible pieces that any art connoisseur must possess. Love his work!
    about 2 years ago
    Sophie Gaur
    Wonderful store and a great selection of exquisite design. The 'thali' range is a real 'must have'! It is so great to see such beautifully crafted products, with an international design flavour manufactured in Delhi. This is a great resource for interior designers and those looking for a new Indian design idiom.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
