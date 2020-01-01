Your browser is out-of-date.

Ekatman Designs
Interior Architects in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
    WE ARE-

    • Professional Team:  A highly qualified and specialized professional staff with experience in design and project management in various fields of Construction.

    • Ability to Deliver:  Experience, knowledge and capacity to take up and deliver all type of residential and commercial projects in our field.

    • Keeping Time-lines: Professional and time-bound delivery of each phase of projects.

    • Flawless Execution:  Our strength lies not just in design, but in impeccable execution and project management

    . • A Complete Solution:  A panel consisting of various consultants - like airconditioning, electrical, plumbing, and structural and automation.

    • Ability to take on Large Projects:  A technical Team comprising of Designers, Project Manager, Supervisors and ample staff to take on projects of any size. 

    • Understanding Requirements:  Ability to understand the client’s requirements in the minutest detail and translate it in the physical space.

    Services
    • Interiors
    • architecure
    • turnkey fit outs/PMC/Projects
    Service areas
    • Indore
    • Gurgaon
    • Noida
    • Jaipur
    Address
    201,Metro tower,Vijay Nagar,Indore
    452010 Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-7011862842 www.ekatmandesigns.com
