Paracasa is the expression of commitment to India’s growth in home

improvement with the country poised for extraordinary growth. The home improvement sector is where innovation and commitment to consumers interest is going to be paramount. With over 17 year’s experience in this sector Swastik and Preeti Ranka understood that to give consumers affordable quality one must have backward integration into manufacturing accordingly Paracasa has been established in 2013 to ensure that furniture components are exactly the way the consumer needs it.

The connect to consumer is a everyday experience for the Rankas with Preeti running Udaipur’s most trusted kitchen showroom called Shade N Shelter. The needs of the kitchen consumer is the guiding focus for Paracasa ‘s foray into kitchen components. Shutters and carcasses required by the leading kitchen brands of the country are supllied by Paracasa. Swastik is a technocrat who has brought all the experience of working in the kitchen industry to the sparkling new manufacturing plant in Udaipur. With equipment imported from all parts of the world and a trained workforce, Paracasa is ready to be most reliable supplier to the kitchen industry.

Innovation and value for money are the guiding principles that Swastik focuses on as he travels across the world to be up-to-date with changes that take place each year in the kitchen industry. His introduction of the Incline Shutter was recognized as a path breaking new design by India Kitchen Congress and awarded Paracasa Incline Handle-Less Shutter Innovative product of the year -2015.

Paracasa offers reliability as the biggest product plus. The need to make the home improvement industry grow is to provide the right product at the right time and of the right quality. Kitchen manufacturers who are setting up shops across the country can deal with Paracasa and not have any anxiety while they grow their business.