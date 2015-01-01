Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PARACASA INTERIO PRIVATE LIMITED
Interior Designers & Decorators in Udaipur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Paracasa is the expression of commitment to India’s growth in home
    improvement with the country poised for extraordinary growth. The home improvement sector is where innovation and commitment to consumers interest is going to be paramount. With over 17 year’s experience in this sector Swastik and Preeti Ranka understood that to give consumers affordable quality one must have backward integration into manufacturing accordingly Paracasa has been established in 2013 to ensure that furniture components are exactly the way the consumer needs it.

    The connect to consumer is a everyday experience for the Rankas with Preeti running Udaipur’s most trusted kitchen showroom called Shade N Shelter. The needs of the kitchen consumer is the guiding focus for Paracasa ‘s foray into kitchen components. Shutters and carcasses required by the leading kitchen brands of the country are supllied by Paracasa. Swastik is a technocrat who has brought all the experience of working in the kitchen industry to the sparkling new manufacturing plant in Udaipur. With equipment imported from all parts of the world and a trained workforce, Paracasa is ready to be most reliable supplier to the kitchen industry.

    Innovation and value for money are the guiding principles that Swastik focuses on as he travels across the world to be up-to-date with changes that take place each year in the kitchen industry. His introduction of the Incline Shutter was recognized as a path breaking new design by India Kitchen Congress and awarded Paracasa Incline Handle-Less Shutter Innovative product of the year -2015.

    Paracasa offers reliability as the biggest product plus. The need to make the home improvement industry grow is to provide the right product at the right time and of the right quality. Kitchen manufacturers who are setting up shops across the country can deal with Paracasa and not have any anxiety while they grow their business.

    Services
    MANUFACTURING
    Service areas
    UDAIPUR and PAN India
    Company awards
    IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award – 2015
    Address
    313003 Udaipur
    India
    +91-9829839998 paracasa.in
      Add SEO element