Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Falsa lifestyle
Home Builders in Mumbai
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Falsa Lifestyle, Falsa lifestyle Falsa lifestyle BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
    Falsa Lifestyle, Falsa lifestyle Falsa lifestyle Living roomLighting Wood White
    Falsa Lifestyle, Falsa lifestyle Falsa lifestyle BedroomDressing tables Wood White
    +1
    Falsa Lifestyle

    Designing with innovations and latest technology is my hobby.Bungalow , Flat big or small , Plot designing with best effective cost is what I am know for.Package suites most with best of planning and with ultra mordern amenities.

    My hobby in doing innovations in design and planning makes me different and cost effectiveness in project keeps me and my team busy.

    I believe no work is small or big.I undertake works and assignments but dont selling unrealistic dreams with huge profit margins as designing n bringing it to reality is my hobby.

    Thank you

    Services
    Home makers Interior designer and decorator with architectural finishing
    Service areas
    • Extreme design Corean mica wood tiles n natural stones in Hall.planning..Dining planning..Kitchen designing n planning..Bathroom perfection designin.Bedroom art..balcony n garden decor
    • Mumbai
    Company awards
    Consumer satisfaction is award n interiors is my hobby
    Address
    Mumbai Borivali East
    400066 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9870047747
    Legal disclosure

    Designing with innovations and latest technology is my hobby.Bungalow , Flat big or small , Plot designing with best effective cost is what I am know for.Package suites most with best of planning and with ultra mordern amenities.

    My hobby in doing innovations in design and planning makes me different and cost effectiveness in project keeps me and my team busy. I believe no work is small or big.I undertake works and assignments but dont selling unrealistic dreams with huge profit margins as designing n bringing it to reality is my hobby. Thank you

      Add SEO element