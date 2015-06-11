Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ingenious designs
Architects in Pune
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Interior Project
    Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Interior Project, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Interior Project
    Bungalow at Bangalore, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Bangalore, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Bangalore, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Bangalore
    Bungalow at Hadapsar, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Hadapsar, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Hadapsar, Ingenious designs Ingenious designs
    Bungalow at Hadapsar

    ingenious Designs is a
    young and present day architectural practice of professionals who hail from mixed urban environmental experiences.

    Offering master planning and architectural services to the government sector, the firm believes in helping developers realize and perceive their lands to the best of their potential powered by the firm’s international experience with housing and mixed use developments.

    At ingenious Designs, architecture is perceived as an amalgamation of all elements establishing the character of a design.

    Services
    Architects I Environmental Planning I Interior Designers I Civil works
    Service areas
    Pune I Mumbai I Ahmadnagar
    Company awards
    Sustainable Architecture award
    Address
    Baner road, Pune—411045
    411045 Pune
    India
    +91-9421908895 www.idarchitects.in

    Reviews

    VAISHNAVI JAGTAP
    Good designs - Limited space creates unlimited creativity
    over 4 years ago
    Vivek choube
    Good service. Executed as per design
    over 3 years ago
    Abhishek Kulkarni
    Such a nice quality i have no words
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element