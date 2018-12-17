Your browser is out-of-date.

Kapilaz Space Planners &amp; Interior Designer
Architects in Chandigarh, India
Reviews (5)
    • Dharmashala , Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Villas Solid Wood Green
    Dharmashala , Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Villas Solid Wood White
    Dharmashala
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT HIMACHAL PRADESH, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Small houses Concrete Multicolored
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT HIMACHAL PRADESH
    Interior designs made for comfortable living, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior designs made for comfortable living, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior designs made for comfortable living, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior designs made for comfortable living
    Villa in New Chandigarh Near Eco City, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Villas Beige
    Villa in New Chandigarh Near Eco City, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Asian style bathroom MDF Grey
    Villa in New Chandigarh Near Eco City, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Granite Wood effect
    Villa in New Chandigarh Near Eco City
    Interior Architecture, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior Architecture, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior Architecture, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer
    Interior Architecture
    Villa in New Chandigarh, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Bungalows Concrete Beige
    Villa in New Chandigarh, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Living roomSide tables & trays Engineered Wood Beige
    Villa in New Chandigarh, Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Kapilaz Space Planners & Interior Designer Dining roomWine racks Engineered Wood Brown
    Villa in New Chandigarh
    Vaastu Based Interior Architecture & design is important due to the aesthetic value addition in a given space. A simple fact that having a house that not only looks good but feel good too, is going to make you feel happier and that makes designs, important.

    Vaastu Based Interior design increases the value of a house/project. Most home buyers draw conclusions of buying the house and if the price is worth judging by the appearance. The interior of space affects the quality of life that the people live in such a way that they interact with this environment on a daily basis, and if something does not work for you, its more likely to frustrate more than make you happy.   Hiring Professional Interior Architect / Interior Designer is therefore more than just a good idea if building a new house or remodelling/renovating the existing one.  

    Please CLICK the Link https://www.facebook.com/www.kapilaz.in/?ref=setti...

    and LIKE the Official Page and We will keep You Posted on the Changing World and Our Role in it.

    Get in touch today via https://www.kapilaz.in to find out more about how we could help you.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • Anywhere in North India
    • Chandigarh
    • Chandigarh, India
    Company awards
    Won Best Designer's Award in Sept 2017
    Address
    Sector 61
    160036 Chandigarh, India
    India
    +91-9914933063 www.kapilaz.in
    Best Designer's Award

    Reviews

    kamlesh jaiswal
    Nice
    over 2 years ago
    Kkunal Raj Kapur
    Nice persons happy to do business with them
    about 4 years ago
    Parminder Singh
    Nice planners
    over 2 years ago
