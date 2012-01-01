We are a group of experienced architects and since 2007 have been involved with the design of a varied range and scale of projects such as public buildings, institutional, industrial, commercial, residential and interiors.Our constant endeavor is to create spaces that are appropriate to the context and place in which the building sits. Specifically with reference to our Indian sub-continental context, our effort could be termed as ‘a kind of continuation of the indigenous tropical architecture using a modern architectural language’.