Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
Projects

    BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE
    BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE
    RAISE: INDIA HOMES 2020 Competition entry – 2012
    Fabindia Retail Outlets
    Commercial Complex at Koramangala, Bangalore

    We are a group of experienced architects and since 2007 have been involved with the design of a varied range and scale of projects such as public buildings, institutional, industrial, commercial, residential and interiors.Our constant endeavor is to create spaces that are appropriate to the context and place in which the building sits. Specifically with reference to our Indian sub-continental context, our effort could be termed as ‘a kind of continuation of the indigenous tropical architecture using a modern architectural language’.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Institutional
    • Commercial
    • Industrial and Interiors
    Address
    17, Al Noor, 3rd floor. Palace Road.
    560052 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9980338487 www.parikshitdalal.in

    Reviews

    ROHITH RAMESH
    over 4 years ago
    Meenakshi Bn
    over 3 years ago
    Matheen 75
    about 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
