Aijaz Hakim as Principal brings over twenty five years of comprehensive experience. He returned to India after working with Cabell Childress Architects, Colorado; Johannes Van Tilburg + Partners, Los Angeles & Altoon + Porter Architects, Los Angeles.

AHA [aijaz hakim architect] was founded in Pune, India in 1994. It is a proprietary owned multi disciplinary firm that has completed a broad range of projects in architecture, landscape and interior design.

Aijaz, brings his vast experience in International and Domestic design, which includes dealing with timely deliverables, and exacting international quality standards in an effective framework along with hands on project experience. He is responsible to provide leadership on local knowledge and adaptation for architecture, and interior design. Together with his team, he delivers cost effective construction and design solutions.