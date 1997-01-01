Your browser is out-of-date.

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
11Projects (11)
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Little Italy Pune, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Little Italy Pune, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Rustic style dining room
    Little Italy Pune, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Asian style dining room
    +12
    Little Italy Pune
    Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern dining room
    Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Apartment with a Terrace , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern living room
    +3
    Apartment with a Terrace
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T7, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern living room
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T7, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T7, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern kitchen
    +2
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T7
    THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern houses
    THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern houses
    THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern dining room
    +18
    THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA
    1 LOUNGE, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Commercial spaces
    1 LOUNGE, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Commercial spaces
    1 LOUNGE, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Commercial spaces
    +7
    1 LOUNGE
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T4, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern living room
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T4, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern dining room
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T4, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +6
    ABIL Experience Center - Castle Royale T4
    Show all 11 projects

    Aijaz Hakim as Principal brings over twenty five years of comprehensive experience. He returned to India after working with Cabell Childress Architects, Colorado; Johannes Van Tilburg + Partners, Los Angeles & Altoon + Porter Architects, Los Angeles. 

    AHA [aijaz hakim architect] was founded in Pune, India in 1994. It is a proprietary owned multi disciplinary firm that has completed a broad range of projects in architecture, landscape and interior design. 

    Aijaz, brings his vast experience in International and Domestic design, which includes dealing with timely deliverables, and exacting international quality standards in an effective framework along with hands on project experience. He is responsible to provide leadership on local knowledge and adaptation for architecture, and interior design. Together with his team, he delivers cost effective construction and design solutions.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • product sourcing
    • landscape design
    Service areas
    • architecture and Interior Design
    • Pune
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    • 1997 Claude Batley Memorial Prize by The Indian Institute of Architects
    • 2004 American Design Award Gold Medal.
    • 2005 Indian Institute of Interior Designers Award.
    • 2009 Best Lounge Award – 1 lounge Pune, India by Mtv.
    • 2010 Editor's Choice Award by Society Interiors Magazine
    • 2012 Best commercial work: Hotel IRIS Premiere by Architects engineers and surveyors association, Ahmednagar India.  
    • 2014 Publication of Signature Apartments Pune in Times of India.
    • 2015 Peacock in the woods published in the “50 Amazing Homes of India” Book by Buildofy.
    • 2015 Guest Speaker for Pecha Kucha Conference by KOHLER Pune. 
    • 2015 Single Residence Category – Villa A3, The Ridges and Outside Pune Category – Peacock and the Woods;
    • Nomination by Architects engineers and surveyors association [AESA], India.
    • 2016 Best Architecture Single Residence Category—Peacock and the woods by The International Asia Pacific
    • Property Award in association with Bloomberg Televation,  London UK 
    • Show all 13 awards
    Address
    CREATICITY, The Cove F1, Shastrinagar, Yerawada
    411006 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8275596712 www.ahaworkspace.com
