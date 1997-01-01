Aijaz Hakim as Principal brings over twenty five years of comprehensive experience. He returned to India after working with Cabell Childress Architects, Colorado; Johannes Van Tilburg + Partners, Los Angeles & Altoon + Porter Architects, Los Angeles.
AHA [aijaz hakim architect] was founded in Pune, India in 1994. It is a proprietary owned multi disciplinary firm that has completed a broad range of projects in architecture, landscape and interior design.
Aijaz, brings his vast experience in International and Domestic design, which includes dealing with timely deliverables, and exacting international quality standards in an effective framework along with hands on project experience. He is responsible to provide leadership on local knowledge and adaptation for architecture, and interior design. Together with his team, he delivers cost effective construction and design solutions.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- product sourcing
- landscape design
- Service areas
- architecture and Interior Design
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- India
- Company awards
- 1997 Claude Batley Memorial Prize by The Indian Institute of Architects
- 2004 American Design Award Gold Medal.
- 2005 Indian Institute of Interior Designers Award.
- 2009 Best Lounge Award – 1 lounge Pune, India by Mtv.
- 2010 Editor's Choice Award by Society Interiors Magazine
- 2012 Best commercial work: Hotel IRIS Premiere by Architects engineers and surveyors association, Ahmednagar India.
- 2014 Publication of Signature Apartments Pune in Times of India.
- 2015 Peacock in the woods published in the “50 Amazing Homes of India” Book by Buildofy.
- 2015 Guest Speaker for Pecha Kucha Conference by KOHLER Pune.
- 2015 Single Residence Category – Villa A3, The Ridges and Outside Pune Category – Peacock and the Woods;
- Nomination by Architects engineers and surveyors association [AESA], India.
- 2016 Best Architecture Single Residence Category—Peacock and the woods by The International Asia Pacific
- Property Award in association with Bloomberg Televation, London UK
- Show all 13 awards
- Address
-
CREATICITY, The Cove F1, Shastrinagar, Yerawada
411006 Pune, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-8275596712 www.ahaworkspace.com