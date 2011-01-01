Your browser is out-of-date.

DESIGNCODE
Interior Architects in Delhi Ncr
    DESIGNCODE is an Architectural, Interior and Retail Space Design company dealing in Commercial& Residential projects with Presence Across Nation. Designcode was founded as a modest firm in early 2011 by young qualified and enterprising individual. Within a short span of time the firm is today a well known and much sought after firm for architectural, Interiors and Retail Space solutions. Designcode has a vast body of work, Our reputation is a long list of satisfied clients to its credit. The sharp growth graph and popularity of the firm is attributable to a fine balance between aesthetics and functionality of its designs and a relentless focus on promised timelines and quality at every stage of the project – right from conceptualization to final execution. Designcode is committed to using the environment responsibly while offering innovative design solutions to its esteemed clients.

    ROMIL BHAT Founder CEO

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and Retail Space
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR & PAN India
    Address
    G-303, Ansal Neel Padm Kunj, Near Ansal Plaza, Sector 1, Vaishali, Delhi NCR
    201010 Delhi Ncr
    India
    +91-9891327069 www.designcode.us
