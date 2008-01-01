Your browser is out-of-date.

Thermaline Aluminium Pvt. Ltd.
Windows in Pune
    • We are a company which specializes in designing and installing Thermal-Break (Energy Saving) Aluminium Doors & Windows system in India since 2008.

    We take turnkey projects, design and install curtain wall & cladding systems, specialized dry stone cladding, wooden windows, movable pergola & skylights, ACP cladding and Entrance doors.

    With an experience of over 30 years in the facade industry we even provide consultancy for facade projects and perform value engineering to save cost and improve quality.

    We are authorised distributor & installer for 

    1. Profils Systemes (France) - Aluminium System Company. 

    2. Pirnar (Slovania) - Entrance Doors.

    Services
    • Complete Facade Solutions
    • Customized Energy Saving Aluminium Doors & Windows System
    • Entrance Doors
    Service areas
    Anywhere in India and pune
    Address
    lane no. 5, tingre nagar, dhanori
    411015 Pune
    India
    +91-9825007927 www.thermaline.in
