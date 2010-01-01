Our Organization "Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators" established in year 2010 at New Delhi India. Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators epitomizes quality & style with it wide range of Wallpapers, Flooring & Window covering products. We are also a dealer & supplier of products such as Wallpaper, Flooring, Artificial Grass, Blind, Pvc Wall Paneling, Grid False Ceiling.

With the most innovative product range and the high standards in quality, Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators aims to provide you the latest in interior design.