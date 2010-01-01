Your browser is out-of-date.

Bhaskar Interiors &amp; Decorators
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (12)
    Our Organization "Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators" established in year 2010 at New Delhi India.  Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators epitomizes quality & style with it wide range of  Wallpapers, Flooring & Window covering products. We are also a dealer & supplier of products such as Wallpaper, Flooring, Artificial Grass, Blind, Pvc Wall Paneling, Grid False Ceiling.

    With the most innovative product range and the high standards in quality, Bhaskar Interiors & Decorators  aims to provide you the latest in interior design.

    Services
    • WALLPAPERS
    • FLOORING
    • ARTIFICIAL GRASS
    • PVC WALL PANELS
    • GLASS FILMS
    • BLINDS
    • GRID FALSE CEILING
    Service areas
    • OFFICES
    • RESIDENCES
    • RESTAURANTS & HOTELS
    • SCHOOLS
    Address
    Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Near Mayur Vihar Authority
    110091 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9990574857 www.bhaskarinteriors.in

    Reviews

    Shubhi Varshney
    Very nice work 👍bhaskar ji,
    6 months ago
    Rohit singh
    It was hard to find a good blinds dealer in east Delhi or Noida first. And Bhaskar Interiors solved my problem with a bunch of the latest window blinds collections. It was lovely to see my room now with vertical blinds. I recommended some of my friends in Delhi as well. While renovating my office, I was looking for a PVC wall panel dealer in Noida. It was a great experience with Bhaskar Interiors. Their service helped me a lot to install PVC wall panels in my office in a very short period of time. I would love to use their products again.
    6 months ago
    Rohit Solanki
    I live in Indirapuram and I wanted to renovate my home interior a few months back. So, I was searching for some wallpaper dealers in Indirapuram and I found the best wallpapers from Bhaskar Interiors. They are offering home wallpapers at a very reasonable price with so many varieties. If anyone is looking for a wallpaper dealer in East Delhi, you can definitely try their service.
    6 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
