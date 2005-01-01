Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SPARSH—design studio
Interior Architects in Rajkot, Gujarat, India.
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The firm was established in 2005. since then we have worked on numerous projects. we do all kinds of interior and architectural projects. we give priority to clients requirements. our design language and approach towards design differs from project to project. depends upon the context and nature of site. 

    Services
    interior and architectural design
    Service areas
    All over India
    Company awards
    1.IIID commendation award at gujarat level in retail category in 2009 2.IIID commendation award at gujarat level in hospitality category in 2013 3. IIID runner up at gujarat level in small office category. 4. IIID commendation award at national level in small office category.
    Address
    SPARSH—design studio, 1st floor, opp. parnkuti police chowki, next to thakore dwar residency, nana mauva road,
    360004 Rajkot, Gujarat, India.
    India
    +91-9825700216 www.sparshdesignstudio.com
      Add SEO element