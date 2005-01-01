The firm was established in 2005. since then we have worked on numerous projects. we do all kinds of interior and architectural projects. we give priority to clients requirements. our design language and approach towards design differs from project to project. depends upon the context and nature of site.
- Services
- interior and architectural design
- Service areas
- All over India
- Company awards
- 1.IIID commendation award at gujarat level in retail category in 2009 2.IIID commendation award at gujarat level in hospitality category in 2013 3. IIID runner up at gujarat level in small office category. 4. IIID commendation award at national level in small office category.
- Address
-
SPARSH—design studio, 1st floor, opp. parnkuti police chowki, next to thakore dwar residency, nana mauva road,
360004 Rajkot, Gujarat, India.
India
+91-9825700216 www.sparshdesignstudio.com