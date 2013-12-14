Hello , its our pleasure to introduce "wedgewood" one of the top most interior designing firm in New Delhi .company is into interiors from years making houses into homes with our specialised team .we compeletly cover all area of designing from layouts to execution colour schemes soft furnishings floors to walls.

we have introduced new range of wooden floors from matt to gloss ,once placed will entirely change the decor and enchance the ambience .visit our site www.wedgewood.in or call us @07042863604/05

queries welcome

wedgewood