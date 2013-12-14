Your browser is out-of-date.

srinteriors
Flooring in 110065
    Hello , its our pleasure to introduce "wedgewood" one of the top most interior designing firm in New Delhi .company is into interiors from years making houses into homes with our specialised team .we compeletly cover all area of designing from layouts to execution colour schemes soft furnishings floors to walls.

    we have introduced new range of wooden floors from matt to gloss ,once placed will entirely change the decor and enchance the ambience .visit our site www.wedgewood.in or call us @07042863604/05   

    queries welcome

    wedgewood

    Services
    Interior Designing, furnitures, and Wooden Flooring
    Service areas
    furniture and woodenflooring
    Address
    138-A , Taimoor Nagar , (New Friend Colony )
    New Delhi, India 110065
    India
    +07042863604 www.wedgewood.in
