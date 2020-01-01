Your browser is out-of-date.

DESIGNER&#39;S CIRCLE
Interior Architects in Ahmedabad
    • Shashwat Skyz , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    Shashwat Skyz , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    Shashwat Skyz , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern bathroom Wood Grey
    +8
    Shashwat Skyz
    Sangita jewelers, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Rustic style houses Stone Beige
    Sangita jewelers, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Front doors Wood Beige
    Sangita jewelers, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
    +5
    Sangita jewelers
    Office design , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
    Office design , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Grey
    Office design , DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern study/office Wood Brown
    +3
    Office design
    Designer's circle Office, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern study/office Stone Beige
    Designer's circle Office, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern study/office Stone Grey
    Designer's circle Office, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern study/office Wood Grey
    +6
    Designer's circle Office
    Parkview | Residential Apartment, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern kitchen
    Parkview | Residential Apartment, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern living room
    Parkview | Residential Apartment, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern living room
    +20
    Parkview | Residential Apartment
    Sky City | Bungalow, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern living room
    Sky City | Bungalow, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern living room
    Sky City | Bungalow, DESIGNER'S CIRCLE DESIGNER'S CIRCLE Modern living room
    +21
    Sky City | Bungalow
    Show all 15 projects

    Designer's Circle was formed in the year of 1987 with the intention of bringing high quality original interior design to the residential and commercial marketplaces.

    We are Ahmedabad (Gujarat. India) based Interior Design Company. Our interior designers are fully qualified, having a graduate degree in respected subjects. Our focus is to create spaces that enhance our clients business". Working in close collaboration with their clients, the long-term corporate goals of each individual client are considered in providing flexible and functional solutions.

    Services
    • Designer's Circle excels in effective quality
    • timeless environments
    • which perform. The company now has a large portfolio of completed projects ranging from single room renovations
    • through whole dwelling refurbishments up to international commercial projects. It extends from corporate offices to restaurants
    • retail interiors
    • hospitals to showrooms
    • banks to building refurbishments and corporate residential interiors.
    Service areas
    INDIA and AHMEDABAD
    Address
    402 ABHISHILP COMPLEX
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9825353802 www.designerscircle.co.in
