Designer's Circle was formed in the year of 1987 with the intention of bringing high quality original interior design to the residential and commercial marketplaces.
We are Ahmedabad (Gujarat. India) based Interior Design Company. Our interior designers are fully qualified, having a graduate degree in respected subjects. Our focus is to create spaces that enhance our clients business". Working in close collaboration with their clients, the long-term corporate goals of each individual client are considered in providing flexible and functional solutions.
- Services
- Designer's Circle excels in effective quality
- timeless environments
- which perform. The company now has a large portfolio of completed projects ranging from single room renovations
- through whole dwelling refurbishments up to international commercial projects. It extends from corporate offices to restaurants
- retail interiors
- hospitals to showrooms
- banks to building refurbishments and corporate residential interiors.
- Service areas
- INDIA and AHMEDABAD
- Address
-
402 ABHISHILP COMPLEX
380015 Ahmedabad
India
+91-9825353802 www.designerscircle.co.in