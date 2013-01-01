Your browser is out-of-date.

SPACCE INTERIORS
Interior Architects in Surat
    Spacce Interiors, setup in Surat, in 1994 by Mr. Vatsaal Thakkar is a company offering high-end interior designing solutions. Spacce Interiors caters to its clients not only in Surat but also in other major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. 

    The firm is completely centered to the needs of  clients and is involved at both- micro and macro levels in projects. From initiation to completion the company works on various high-end residential bungalows, apartments, corporate offices, showrooms, and even health care and industrial projects. 

    Our average work process goes through understanding clients
    requirements through meetings and discussions, thorough examination of the site, proposing layouts as per their needs, designing, making detailed drawings, executing them on site, making necessary changes and finishing it up in a detailed manner with a photoshoot that adorns the site.

    We would love to design for clients (pan India) who appreciate our creative approach and with a minimum budget of 50 lacs.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing-Commercial & Residential
    Service areas
    • Surat
    • Mumbai
    • Delhi
    • PAN India
    Company awards
    IIID MK regional Awards'08—Excellence Interior Design 50 luxury Apartment in India
    Address
    73, MEHER PARK-A, ATHWAGATE
    395001 Surat
    India
    +91-9879516084 www.interiorsvatsaal.com
