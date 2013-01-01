Spacce Interiors, setup in Surat, in 1994 by Mr. Vatsaal Thakkar is a company offering high-end interior designing solutions. Spacce Interiors caters to its clients not only in Surat but also in other major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.



The firm is completely centered to the needs of clients and is involved at both- micro and macro levels in projects. From initiation to completion the company works on various high-end residential bungalows, apartments, corporate offices, showrooms, and even health care and industrial projects.

Our average work process goes through understanding clients

requirements through meetings and discussions, thorough examination of the site, proposing layouts as per their needs, designing, making detailed drawings, executing them on site, making necessary changes and finishing it up in a detailed manner with a photoshoot that adorns the site.

We would love to design for clients (pan India) who appreciate our creative approach and with a minimum budget of 50 lacs.