Atrium was established in 1994 by Sumeet Saxena and Vishakha Saxena. We both graduated from the renowned School of Architecture, C.E.P.T , Ahmedabad in the year 1992. Sumeet trained with Mr Raj Rewal in Delhi, whereas Vishakha trained with Christopher Benninger in Pune.

One of our earliest assignments was working for an Exhibition at Indira Gandhi Centre for Arts organised by Kapila Vatsayan way back in 1992.