Atrium Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (7)
    • Atrium was established in 1994 by Sumeet Saxena and Vishakha Saxena. We both graduated from the renowned School of Architecture, C.E.P.T , Ahmedabad in the year 1992. Sumeet  trained with Mr Raj Rewal in Delhi, whereas Vishakha trained with Christopher Benninger in Pune.

    One of our earliest assignments was working for an Exhibition at Indira Gandhi Centre for Arts organised by Kapila Vatsayan way back in 1992.

    Services
    Architect and Interior Designer
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    b-11, basement, kailash
    110048 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810035514 www.atriumarchitects.in

    Reviews

    Wood Castle
    The architecture of our resort has been designer by Team Atrium. Very nice and professional staff. We received all the unique designs in a timely manner. Well satisfied.
    about 3 years ago
    kavita kavita
    A hard-working, totally dedicated team,delivering the services in a professional manner. Their designs and executions turn your dreams into a reality.
    about 2 years ago
    Neerja Jain
    People at Atrium are highly professional. Their quality of work is good.
    about 2 years ago
