HB Design Studio
Architects in Greater Noida
    HB design Studio is a commercial interior, architecture and construction headed by an Italian Interior Designer Harmeet Batra. The studio develops original, Strategic interior design solutions for commercial environments, hospitality focused brands, designed focused residential developers and cultural venues.

    HB Design is equipped with all machineries from designing to execution. We have our own workshop to design and make furniture for best quality. We have a team of designers, architects and engineers. HB Design is In collaboration with its parent company Nanak Builders, a construction company working in NCR and has constructed over 500 homes in Noida and greater Noida. The other collaboration is with AmaProgetti, an Italian architecture firm serving in Italy.

    Services
    • architecture
    • Interior Decoration
    • Civil Work
    • 3d Models.
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and greater noida
    Address
    a-169, delta 1st
    201308 Greater Noida
    India
    +91-9810028469 www.hbdesignstudio.com
