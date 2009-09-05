Your browser is out-of-date.

inventarchitects
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (0)
    inva is a new generation design firm, providing consultancy services in Architecture, Planning, Interior design and Landscape design. The firm is located in Adyar, Chennai, India.We are a firm headed by young and talented professionals with experience in a wide range of building projects in Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Hospitality sectors

    Services
    Architecture & Interior
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Company awards
    • THE ASIA PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS 2014-2015
    • (Best architecture single residence)
    • INDIAN ARCHITECTS AND BUILDERS 2015
    • (Terrace alive –national level competition-Winner)
    • VISWA JOTHI AWARD -VIVEKKUMAR
    • (National integrity cultural academy)
    • REAL ESTATE AWARDS
    • EMERGING ARCHITECTURURAL DESIGN & CONSULTANCY
    • FIRM OF THE YEAR 2014 (CHENNAI)
    • GOLD STAR MILLENIUM AWARD-NANDADEVI
    • (National integrity cultural academy)
    • THE HINDU PROPERTY PLUS-HOME TO NEW DESIGNER
    • RESIDENCES
    • (05.09.2009)
    • IIA -TN-CENTENARY AWARDS- Ar.NANDA DEVI
    • ( Young Member Award )
    • ARIVU NITHI AWARDS—Ar.VIVEKKUMAR
    • ( ILAKKU AND KRISHNA SWEETS )
    • Show all 25 awards
    Address
    Ramas Court, No.16/37 5th Main Road, Kasthuribai nagar, Adyar, Chennai.Tamilnadu
    600020 Chennai
    India
    +91-9095159999 www.inventarchitects.com
