inva is a new generation design firm, providing consultancy services in Architecture, Planning, Interior design and Landscape design. The firm is located in Adyar, Chennai, India.We are a firm headed by young and talented professionals with experience in a wide range of building projects in Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Hospitality sectors
- Services
- Architecture & Interior
- Service areas
- Chennai
- Company awards
- THE ASIA PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS 2014-2015
- (Best architecture single residence)
- INDIAN ARCHITECTS AND BUILDERS 2015
- (Terrace alive –national level competition-Winner)
- VISWA JOTHI AWARD -VIVEKKUMAR
- (National integrity cultural academy)
- REAL ESTATE AWARDS
- EMERGING ARCHITECTURURAL DESIGN & CONSULTANCY
- FIRM OF THE YEAR 2014 (CHENNAI)
- GOLD STAR MILLENIUM AWARD-NANDADEVI
- (National integrity cultural academy)
- THE HINDU PROPERTY PLUS-HOME TO NEW DESIGNER
- RESIDENCES
- (05.09.2009)
- IIA -TN-CENTENARY AWARDS- Ar.NANDA DEVI
- ( Young Member Award )
- ARIVU NITHI AWARDS—Ar.VIVEKKUMAR
- ( ILAKKU AND KRISHNA SWEETS )
- Show all 25 awards
- Address
-
Ramas Court, No.16/37 5th Main Road, Kasthuribai nagar, Adyar, Chennai.Tamilnadu
600020 Chennai
India
+91-9095159999 www.inventarchitects.com