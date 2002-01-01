Sahana’s Creations formally as “ Celerity ” architects and interior designers was established on 24th Feb 2002. At Sahana’s Creations full-fledged architects and interior designers specialized in corporate office spaces, hospitality industry such as hotels, hospitals, resorts, restaurants etc, institutions and apartments.At Sahana’s “with old man’s eyes and young man blood” we strive for excellence in the designs. Murugesan. R.E heads the design with young and energetic architects supported by the engineering expertise. Our strength is both in architecture and interior design which is flow space to be symbiotic. We understand it better and we cater all our clients with varied styles according to the client’s dream. We are well aware that good design a culmination of careful study of the site and requirements and technical applications for solution of the spaces with industry best experts.In today’s small world we understand that architects needs to keep updated about all the latest technologies, innovations, materials etc. Our team of architects and engineers strive to excel in every project to provide the best to the clients for value for their money and within stipulated time.So far in our 17 years of practice we have completed projects Commercial showrooms, Cafe, Eat outs, Restaurant, Fine Dine restaurants, Take away stalls, Spa and salons, Parlor, Hospitals and clinics, Star Hotels and lodges, home stay units and Guest houses, time share units, Resorts, Gaming zones, Residences from studio villas, Posh palatial bungalows, with modern trendy elevations, Apartments from small units to designers apartments, Duplex apartments, small Offices to corporate offices, Renovation of old buildings converted to modern trendy offices. As time rolled out our clients wanted us to handle the entire project as turnkey for their ease and convenience. That gave the birth of “Sahana’s creations” - is a holistic turnkey solutions. We have completed more than 250+ projects success fully. Our strength is redefined by our clientele and projects which are repetitive.At Sahana’s Creations Empty canvass – the siteWith our creative team “ colors” – we designWith our engineering expertise “ the brush” – we paint (execute )With our client’s gratification “portrait” – we handover....Enhancing spaces ....................... meticulously, creatively more importantly functionally We are sure your expectations will be delivered…