Sahana&#39;s Creations Architects and Interior Designers
Architects in Coimbatore
Reviews (8)
Projects

    • #architects for bungalows, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Beige
    #architects for bungalows
    Apartment Designing, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Floors Grey
    Apartment Designing
    Budget Home interiors, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Modern living room Plywood Brown
    Budget Home interiors, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Modern style bedroom Brown
    Budget Home interiors, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Small kitchens Plywood Brown
    Budget Home interiors
    Interior Designers For Flats, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers BedroomAccessories & decoration Grey
    Interior Designers For Flats, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers MDF
    Interior Designers For Flats, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    Interior Designers For Flats
    Architects for Apartments, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Multi-Family house
    Architects for Apartments, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Modern houses
    Architects for Apartments, Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Modern houses
    +1
    Architects for Apartments
    Interior Designers and Architects for Bungalow , Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Minimalist living room Black
    Interior Designers and Architects for Bungalow , Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Front doors Glass Brown
    Interior Designers and Architects for Bungalow , Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Sahana's Creations Architects and Interior Designers Modern living room
    +2
    Interior Designers and Architects for Bungalow
    Show all 8 projects

    Sahana’s Creations formally as “Celerity” architects and interior designers was established on 24th  Feb 2002.  At Sahana’s Creations full-fledged architects and interior designers specialized in corporate office spaces, hospitality industry such as hotels, hospitals, resorts, restaurants etc, institutions and apartments.At  Sahana’s  “with old man’s eyes and young man blood” we strive for excellence in the  designs. Murugesan. R.E heads the design with young and energetic architects supported by the engineering expertise. Our strength is both in architecture and interior design which is flow space to be symbiotic.  We understand it better and we cater all our clients with varied styles according to the client’s dream. We are well aware that good design a culmination of careful study of the site and requirements and technical applications for solution of the spaces with industry best experts.In today’s small world we understand that architects needs to keep updated about all the latest technologies, innovations, materials etc. Our team of architects and engineers strive to excel in every project to provide the best to the clients for value for their money and within stipulated time.So far in our 17 years of practice we have completed projects Commercial showrooms, Cafe, Eat outs, Restaurant, Fine Dine restaurants, Take away stalls, Spa and salons, Parlor, Hospitals and clinics, Star Hotels and lodges, home stay units and Guest houses, time share units, Resorts, Gaming zones, Residences from studio villas, Posh palatial bungalows, with modern trendy elevations, Apartments from small units to designers apartments, Duplex apartments, small Offices to corporate offices, Renovation of old buildings converted to modern trendy offices.  As time rolled out our clients wanted us to handle the entire project as turnkey for their ease and convenience. That gave the birth of “Sahana’s creations” - is a holistic turnkey solutions.  We have completed more than 250+ projects success fully. Our strength is redefined by our clientele and projects which are repetitive.At Sahana’s Creations Empty canvass – the siteWith our creative team “ colors” – we designWith our engineering expertise “ the brush” – we paint (execute )With our client’s gratification “portrait” – we handover....Enhancing spaces ....................... meticulously, creatively more importantly functionally We are sure your expectations will be delivered… 

    Services
    • architects for residences
    • interior designers for residences
    • interior designers for Showrooms
    • Interior Designers for Showroom
    • residences in Coimbatore
    • Leading Architects In Coimbatore
    • Architects For Commercial Buildings
    • Sustainable Buildings
    • Architects for
    • Architects for Institutions
    • Architects For Apartments
    • Architects For
    • Interior Designers For Offices
    • Interior Designers for Hotels
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    • coimbatore
    • chennai
    • Tiruppur
    • Pollachi
    • Coimbatore
    • Tamil Nadu
    • India
    Address
    29/42B, Chinnasamy Layout 2
    641004 Coimbatore
    India
    +91-9884399316 sahanascreations.com

    Reviews

    Aravind N
    We did our resident interior so nice and good. Completed in perfect time and work is so excellent and workers are geniune in nature
    over 3 years ago
    punitharaman navaneethakrishnan
    Nice service
    4 months ago
    aafalodaya carrtons
    Worst service
    5 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
