pictorial interiors is a 6 years old company with 30+ employees
We design ur dreams into reality. We design mostly contemporary styles and traditional as well,
We design small spaces into big living which creates a good ambience.
Time frame and budget are the main concerns
Designing high end villas is my motto .
- Services
- Turn key solutions
- Service areas
- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Hyderabad
- Company awards
- Bni is an international organization and awarded me as best business giver and designer
- Address
-
500049 Hyderabad
India
+91-9640432324 Www.pictorialinteriors.com
