Pictorial interiors
Interior Architects in Hyderabad
    • pictorial interiors is a 6 years old company with 30+ employees 

    We design ur dreams into reality. We design mostly contemporary styles and traditional as well,

    We design small spaces into big living which creates a good ambience.

    Time frame and budget are the main concerns 

    Designing high end villas is my motto .

    Services
    Turn key solutions
    Service areas
    • Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
    • Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Bni is an international organization and awarded me as best business giver and designer
    Address
    500049 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9640432324 Www.pictorialinteriors.com
    pictorial interiors
