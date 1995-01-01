This Website is brought to you by Morbi Elegance and ADIPA. Morbi Elegance is Marketing Company is part of the Morbi Elegance Group of companies, one of the leading suppliers of decorating materials since 1995.

By working together we are able to bring you the best in made to Handmade Wall Sculpture, Handmade Tiles, Ceramic Murals and Ceramic Name Plates with great prices and unbeatable service.

About Morbi Elegance:

We are a team of young and dynamic individuals working together to leave the mark of “Morbi Elegance” in whatever we do. In 1995 Morbi Elegance Group was conceived with a single idea; Do what you say you are going to do, Do on time and Do it with integrity. More than Nineteen years later we have grown from our humble beginnings to major distributors with a diverse product offering of: Wall Decor Products Green Materials. As our company has grown, our primary belief remains the same: our customer comes first. Having extensive background in the Construction field, I personally recognize the need for these qualities.

About Adipa:

Adipa started as a mother and son collaboration. Aditya is a mechanical engineer and MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. Ruby is a ceramic artist trained at Alfred University (NY). She had a body of two decades of work with studio pottery and ceramics. He had a desire to take an artist's craft and create a product that could fire up the imagination of millions of people and allow them to discover their own artistic side. Mother and son teamed up together in 1998 and over the last 16 years their little experiment has grown into an organisation that has more than 100 points of sale worldwide. The ADIPA Studio is at Pune and this is where we create new things.