Oyster Mural &amp; Decals
Paint & Wall Coverings in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    A premium & distinctive custom decor company striving on its quality, technology & services to its partners. 

    Latest trends of designs & wide range of substrates to choose, highly responsible & active support and production team, superior quality & services have been the key for the growth of Oyster in such a short span of time.

    Services
    • Designing
    • printing & application
    Service areas
    Pan India and Mumbai
    Address
    F43 NAND Dham estate Maroshi road
    400059 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820531318 www.oystermural.com

    Reviews

    Sameir Sheikh
    over 2 years ago
    Virat Bajaj
    The designs were good the staff was cooperative but was disappointed as the measurements taken during the site visit were not appropriate and was taken a back all the more when 500rs extra above the original price of per role was charged for installation.
    over 3 years ago
    Kuljit R Suri
    Excellent designs and products. Super quality and prompt service. Keep it up.
    over 4 years ago
