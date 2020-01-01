Your browser is out-of-date.

BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
    Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. Modern nursery/kids room
    Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd. Classic style bedroom
    Some Previous Works

    We are an interior designing firm in India and thus possess a team of astute and insightful designers who expertly provide CAD drawings and 3D renderings for interior and exterior of homes and provides complete interior designing.

    Our firm enjoys the legacy of providing emphatic services of architectural design consultancy and fully customizable interiors and our team of experts have always proved to be all the more efficient in hassle free design executions within a short span of time with utmost care of your choices and impeccable implementation.

    Services
    • Interior Designing and Decorations
    • 3D renderings
    • Auto CAD drawings
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Row House No. A-83, Erica, Magapatta City, Hadapsar
    411013 Pune
    India
    +91-7597587648
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    professional attitude and comes up with lots of suggestions/design ideas
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: August 2020
