‘Zebaish’ is Persian for beautiful. Not only is it the inspiration for the name ‘Zeba’, but also an apt embodiment of everything this global home fashion and lifestyle brand has come to symbolise over a few eventful decades.We have always chased the big picture. The world is our marketplace and has been, for quite some time. Over the years, we have exported our products to all major mail order catalogues, departmental stores, and specialty chains across Europe and the USA. Among the many accolades we have gathered, from the Interior Design Community and our customers, lie the countless homes, offices, restaurants and hotels we have been entrusted with transforming. We have done so by interpreting unique wants with intuition and passion in equal measure. Furthermore, the Zeba story is punctuated by regard for society and the environment. With work centres that conform to global compliance standards. Without child labour.Zeba is the relentless pursuit of finesse that draws energy from an infinite pool of ever evolving creativity. It is timeless, as charming as yesterday, as forward looking as tomorrow.