Zeba India Pvt. Ltd.
Textiles & Upholstery in Mumbai
Reviews (12)
    ‘Zebaish’ is Persian for beautiful. Not only is it the inspiration for the name ‘Zeba’, but also an apt embodiment of everything this global home fashion and lifestyle brand has come to symbolise over a few eventful decades.We have always chased the big picture. The world is our marketplace and has been, for quite some time. Over the years, we have exported our products to all major mail order catalogues, departmental stores, and specialty chains across Europe and the USA. Among the many accolades we have gathered, from the Interior Design Community and our customers, lie the countless homes, offices, restaurants and hotels we have been entrusted with transforming. We have done so by interpreting unique wants with intuition and passion in equal measure. Furthermore, the Zeba story is punctuated by regard for society and the environment. With work centres that conform to global compliance standards. Without child labour.Zeba is the relentless pursuit of finesse that draws energy from an infinite pool of ever evolving creativity. It is timeless, as charming as yesterday, as forward looking as tomorrow.

    Services
    • Bedding—Bed covers
    • bed sheets
    • pillow covers
    • quilts and cushions. Dining—Table mats
    • napkins
    • table runners
    • table covers. Living—Cushions
    • Curtains
    • Upholstery fabrics and rugs. Wall Art—Wall art is available in a plethora of designs
    • colours and sizes. Floors—Hand tufted
    • hand-woven and hand knotted—Carpets
    • Rugs and Dhurries. Fashion—A delightful collection of handcrafted stoles
    • scarves
    • robes and bags.
    Service areas
    • Homes
    • Hotels
    • Restaurants
    • Corporates etc
    Address
    Zeba Design Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.
    400013 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7506007722 www.zebaworld.com

    Reviews

    Anita Thomas
    Very beautiful carpet! Quality is really good. And excellent services from Zeba. They are very proactive and customized the carpet to the size I wanted. Delivery on time.
    3 months ago
    Apar Dhiman
    ZEBA is perfect place for my home and office needs. We had a perfect time in finding the right product. He was very patient in giving us all the necessary details in placing and finding the right product.
    2 months ago
    e - karigar
    Amazing collection and what a beautiful display. One can see the designers working live on your product. It’s a must visit for some one seeking advise on home decor uplifting.
    2 months ago
