Our home is not a stranger to granite. It is used extensively as kitchen counter-top,
bathroom sink table or pathway and sills mainly because it is strong and
resistant to heat and stain.
If one has a small home with a compact kitchen, it’s vital to design the kitchen corner cabinets efficiently to make their deep recesses more accessible. It will also minimise the risk of injury resulting from stretching too much…
When designing a small living room, often L-shaped sofas seem the best option as they provide more seating without occupying too much space. They are trendy, and it’s not unusual to find them in a modern house in India.