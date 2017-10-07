Your browser is out-of-date.

    • SANDEEP RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    SANDEEP RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    SANDEEP RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    +17
    SANDEEP RESIDENCE
    MARTIN RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern houses
    MARTIN RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    MARTIN RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    +7
    MARTIN RESIDENCE
    SAMUEL'S RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern dining room
    SAMUEL'S RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    SAMUEL'S RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    +20
    SAMUEL'S RESIDENCE
    GITANJALI RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    GITANJALI RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern dressing room
    GITANJALI RESIDENCE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern kitchen
    +10
    GITANJALI RESIDENCE
    THE COURTYARD HOUSE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    THE COURTYARD HOUSE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern living room
    THE COURTYARD HOUSE, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern style doors
    +6
    THE COURTYARD HOUSE
    CASA SONAS, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern style bedroom
    CASA SONAS, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Stairs
    CASA SONAS, CARTWHEEL CARTWHEEL Modern houses
    +22
    CASA SONAS
    Show all 10 projects

    "The creative mind is both more primitive and more cultivated, more destructive, a lot madder and a lot saner, than the average mind" – Frank X Barron

    Grad school brought us like minded architects together. A good part of those 5 years were spent celebrating our love for food, and in the course of this, we discovered our common vision - to one day, head our own design studio. So in early 2014, CARTWHEEL came to be with the intention to create spatial experiences that inspire, provoke and excite, all the while maintaining a quirky and unconventional take on the regular and mundane.

    Our ideology is to infuse design into everyday living - every structure built, every space created, every product engineered. We aim to make design a lifestyle statement, giving the surroundings a positive psyche, and translating that back to its occupants.

    Our team consists of three principal architects and one full-time associate architect, each with a unique design sense and a passion for different arts. A myriad of ideas under one roof allows for a more holistic design approach catering to a varied palette.

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE . INTERIOR DESIGN . FURNITURE . ART
    Service areas
    • BANGLORE
    • CHENNAI
    • COIMBATORE
    • HYDERABAD
    • BOMBAY
    • COCHIN
    • PAN INDIA
    Address
    Adyar
    600020 Chennai
    India
    +91-9176055185 www.cartwheelstudio.com
