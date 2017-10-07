"The creative mind is both more primitive and more cultivated, more destructive, a lot madder and a lot saner, than the average mind" – Frank X Barron

Grad school brought us like minded architects together. A good part of those 5 years were spent celebrating our love for food, and in the course of this, we discovered our common vision - to one day, head our own design studio. So in early 2014, CARTWHEEL came to be with the intention to create spatial experiences that inspire, provoke and excite, all the while maintaining a quirky and unconventional take on the regular and mundane.

Our ideology is to infuse design into everyday living - every structure built, every space created, every product engineered. We aim to make design a lifestyle statement, giving the surroundings a positive psyche, and translating that back to its occupants.

Our team consists of three principal architects and one full-time associate architect, each with a unique design sense and a passion for different arts. A myriad of ideas under one roof allows for a more holistic design approach catering to a varied palette.