Design &amp; Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Zirakpur
Reviews (2)
    • Make your world livelier, let your home tell your story!At Design & Decor, we help you design and decorate your space to reflect your thoughts, aligning them to latest trends and optimizing the health, safety, performance and practical concerns to the best.# Huge variety of eye-catching and latest theme based designs.

    # Quick Professional Clean and Elegant turnaround to the rooms. 

    # Presentation in AutoCAD/3D Max, exact which is done onsite. 

    # Be it Modular Kitchen, Living Rooms, Office Space, Kid's Room, Furniture Designing, we translate your desires into reality. 

    # Consultation on materials, fabrics and design.

    Just a call away!

    Services
    Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Zirakpur
    Address
    Pine Homes, Dhakoli, Zirakpur (Punjab)
    140603 Zirakpur
    India
    +91-9501023385 designdecorchd.com

    Reviews

    Sneha Shrivastav
    almost 5 years ago
    Dr. Ravinder Kumar
    Nice
    over 4 years ago
