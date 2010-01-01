Address Designs is an Interior Design Firm, based in Pune, India, which aims at providing creative and cost effective design solutions for Residential, Commercial and Institutional Interiors.Founded in 2010 by designer Dipti Shah; Address Designs was born as a result of her love and passion for designing and creation.An experienced designer, Dipti comes from a renowned business family based in Pune. Her 10+years’ experience working for distinguished architects coupled with her education in commerce and design has helped her develop a client-centric approach which involves integration of design with other market elements to create innovative, aesthetic and cost effective solutions.