Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Luxus Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior, Luxus Interiors Luxus Interiors Asian style bedroom
    Interior

    Luxus Interiors & Infra Pvt Ltd company was Established by Mr.Oddula Krishna Reddy B.Arch and B.Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad with vast experience of 7 years,worked for prestigious large scale commercial and residential interior projects while associated with reputed companies in Hyderabad.

    Services
    Interior Electrical HVAC Networking Sprinklers Fire Alarm CC TV Civil Works PMC
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    500018 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9949999343 www.facebook.com/pg/LuxusInteriors/about
      Add SEO element