We are a young team of eager and enthusiastic designers based out of Chennai. We believe in creating imaginative yet efficient and practical design solutions. We strongly believe in exchanging ideas with the client and strive to create spaces which has our vision and suits the client's lifestyle.Our projects range from fine dining restaurants, to residences, Commercial spaces and medical centers. ( basically we design just about any space that comes our way)
- Services
- Interior Design Consultancy
- Architectural Design Consultancy
- Project Management
- Service areas
- CHENNAI
- Address
-
#29, SECOND FLOOR, JOSIER STREET
600034 Chennai
India
+91-4428211421