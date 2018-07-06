Your browser is out-of-date.

J9 Associates
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surat
Reviews (7)
    • LUXURIES FLATE, J9 Associates J9 Associates Living roomLighting Marble White
    LUXURIES FLATE, J9 Associates J9 Associates BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    LUXURIES FLATE, J9 Associates J9 Associates BedroomBeds & headboards Stone White
    +2
    LUXURIES FLATE
    Telesia Veneer Surface, J9 Associates J9 Associates Eclectic style conservatory Wood-Plastic Composite Black
    Telesia Veneer Surface, J9 Associates J9 Associates Office spaces & stores Wood Black
    Telesia Veneer Surface, J9 Associates J9 Associates Office spaces & stores Leather Beige
    +15
    Telesia Veneer Surface
    florence, J9 Associates J9 Associates Living roomLighting Leather White
    florence, J9 Associates J9 Associates BathroomDecoration Tiles White
    florence, J9 Associates J9 Associates BedroomBeds & headboards Leather White
    +5
    florence
    Residential-Chintubhai, J9 Associates J9 Associates Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting Wood Grey
    Residential-Chintubhai, J9 Associates J9 Associates ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Grey
    Residential-Chintubhai, J9 Associates J9 Associates Living roomLighting Leather Blue
    +7
    Residential-Chintubhai
    Residential, J9 Associates J9 Associates Modern houses Wood Beige
    Residential, J9 Associates J9 Associates Modern houses Wood Brown
    Residential, J9 Associates J9 Associates Modern houses Wood Brown
    +1
    Residential
    telesia german window, J9 Associates J9 Associates Minimalist study/office Solid Wood Brown
    telesia german window, J9 Associates J9 Associates Minimalist study/office Solid Wood Brown
    telesia german window, J9 Associates J9 Associates Minimalist study/office Aluminium/Zinc Brown
    +2
    telesia german window

    We believe, every Design should reflect the client's ideas, images and
    goals should also encompass exciting possibilities previously unexplored. At J9 we translate your dream and vision into a unique and unparalleled design.

    Services
    Architectural, Interior Designer, and Project Consultant
    Service areas
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designer
    • Project Consultant
    • surat
    Company awards
    • Our project was displayed in Insite Magazine in April 2016,
    • Nominated in top five retail Projects in Glitz Design Award 2019
    • Most Creative Interior Design Firm of the Year 2019” Gujarat Award under “Residential Projects & Commercial Projects” Category for the year 2019
    Address
    Plot 81, Subhash Nagar Soc, Near Shivaji Garden, Ram Chowk, Ghod Dod road
    395007 Surat
    India
    +91-2612236612 www.j-nine.co.in

    Reviews

    Lapesh Hadiya
    Best interior designer in town. Good value of money. Upto Mark team. Highly recommended.
    4 months ago
    Nikita Bodhanwala
    Good
    8 months ago
    j nine
    Designs come into reality.
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
