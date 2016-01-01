INI INFRA& Engineering stands for a number of I's but most importantly it stands for Integrated Ideas referring to the integrated and collaborative nature of our practice. INI Infrastructure & Engineering has a legacy of 27 years of dedicated work and noted projects in more than 50 project locations across the globe.
Operating offices from Ahmedabad, Atlanta, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and London, and Atlnata our professionals are engaged in projects pan-India, including all major Metros. Our teams are formed by members from any of our offices based upon the needs of the client and expertise required for the project.
- Services
- Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing (MEP)
- fire protection
- infrastructure design
- IBMS
- sustainable design
- and lighting design
- Service areas
- Infrastructure
- Mechanical
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Engineering
- Company awards
- IIID Anchor Awards, 2016 – Zonal Commendation, The Economic Times & Saint Gobain Smart Green Awards 2016, Realty Plus Award 2016 for Best Residential Architecture – Kingston Rajkot,
- Address
-
71-72, Titanium, Nr. Prahladnagar Auda Garden Corporate Road, Satellite
380015 Ahmedabad
India
+91-7966128871 www.iniinfraengineering.com
Our concepts integrate architecture, engineering and infrastructure, urban design and planning by incorporating cutting edge innovation for energy efficiency and sustainability into the design of all of our projects.