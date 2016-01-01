INI INFRA& Engineering stands for a number of I's but most importantly it stands for Integrated Ideas referring to the integrated and collaborative nature of our practice. INI Infrastructure & Engineering has a legacy of 27 years of dedicated work and noted projects in more than 50 project locations across the globe.

Operating offices from Ahmedabad, Atlanta, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and London, and Atlnata our professionals are engaged in projects pan-India, including all major Metros. Our teams are formed by members from any of our offices based upon the needs of the client and expertise required for the project.