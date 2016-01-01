Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
INI INFRASTRUCTURE &amp; ENGINEERING
Architects in Ahmedabad
Reviews (5)
Projects

    INI INFRA& Engineering stands for a number of I's but most importantly it stands for Integrated Ideas referring to the integrated and collaborative nature of our practice. INI Infrastructure & Engineering has a legacy of 27 years of dedicated work and noted projects in more than 50 project locations across the globe.

    Operating offices from Ahmedabad, Atlanta, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and London, and Atlnata our professionals are engaged in projects pan-India, including all major Metros. Our teams are formed by members from any of our offices based upon the needs of the client and expertise required for the project.

    Services
    • Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing (MEP)
    • fire protection
    • infrastructure design
    • IBMS
    • sustainable design
    • and lighting design
    Service areas
    • Infrastructure
    • Mechanical
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Engineering
    Company awards
    IIID Anchor Awards, 2016 – Zonal Commendation, The Economic Times & Saint Gobain Smart Green Awards 2016, Realty Plus Award 2016 for Best Residential Architecture – Kingston Rajkot,
    Address
    71-72, Titanium, Nr. Prahladnagar Auda Garden Corporate Road, Satellite
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7966128871 www.iniinfraengineering.com
    Legal disclosure

    Our concepts integrate architecture, engineering and infrastructure, urban design and planning by incorporating cutting edge innovation for energy efficiency and sustainability into the design of all of our projects.

    Reviews

    Chetna Godiyal
    I had hot shoppe non veg pizza and it was one of the best pizzas i have ever had. The burger was good and the hot chocolate fudge take yoy down to the memory lane❤️ that's what nostalgia tastes like❤️
    over 2 years ago
    Sumant Kachru
    Workplace of highly creative professionals
    over 1 year ago
    Chetan Limbachiya
    best consultancy service with high standard
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
