Factree offers

outstanding service in residential, commercial & corporate Interior design.

At Factree, we believe, great interior design starts with the basics of design, which include form, line, balance and proportion. We use these fundamentals as our approach to interior design. The team is Trained, Creative, Inspirational, Professional and Exciting! It is our policy to listen first and assist our clients in the improvement of their special style. We love pushing the limits with ingenuity to fulfil our client’s need while creating stunning spaces. We are continuously conscious of budget; keeping in mind we meet financial goals. Creating methods that support visualizing our concepts, taking time to understand the complete spectrum of our plans and excellent communication makes Factree to shine in this field.