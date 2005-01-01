Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Akaar
Bathroom accessories in Ahmedabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Akaar - the store was inaugurated on 25th October 1993. We are completing 22 successful years and growing. We thank you all for your continuous support and good wishes. We are always improving ourselves to serve you better. 

    Crafts men and women from across India are always eager to work with Akaar as they get fair remuneration for their art, timely payment and regular work. We always inspire them to do something new using their own style and imagination. 

    We are manufacturer of many of the items displayed here. We also supply these items in wholesale to other stores as per their order. 

    Offering good things for life at affordable prices help us reach more and more people.

    Services
    • We make to order number of items such as Cushion Covers
    • Pillow Covers
    Service areas
    We ship worldwide.
    Company awards
    The Society Collection Award, 2005. 
    Address
    L.L.28, Arjun Complex, Shivranjani Cross Roads, Satellite Road
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9879549946 www.akaarworld.com

    Reviews

    Mariano Olazabal
    Very nice shop , a lot of beautiful staff , people very friendly and helpful.
    4 months ago
    Sharada Prasad
    Have always found good variety for cotton material for Kurtas and dress material in General. Material maintains shape and colour. They have quite a wide choice. They also have good collection of home furnishing items like bed spreads table cloths cushion covers in elegant fabrics.
    2 months ago
    Suman Ayachi
    Nice collection of fabric and quilts and covers
    8 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element