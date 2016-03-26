Over 15 years' experience in the Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Pvt Ltd as a Sales Officer, with a strong background in Interior Designing skills and ability to find innovative solutions.

Started in the year 2010, SK Interiors & Solutions is established as one of the renowned names in the market as reliable Service Provider for False Ceiling, Grid Ceiling, Metal Ceiling, Drywall Partition, Acoustic Panels, Access Floors. So as to make sure that these services never withstand any fault, we have with us an experienced team of professionals under whom these services are rendered. These experts provide these services with supremacy, high accuracy and consistency in the given period of time.